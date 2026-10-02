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2024 Mountain Fire spurs new fire prevention legislation

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:15 PM PDT
The devastating 2024 Mountain Fire in Ventura County was caused by a reignited ember from the tire of a tractor
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The devastating 2024 Mountain Fire in Ventura County was caused by a reignited ember from the tire of a tractor

The fire burned nearly 20,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of structures.

A recently enacted California law is changing how firefighters are equipped to fight fires like the Mountain Fire.

AB2075 requires firefighters to carry basic firefighting tools, including shovels and fire extinguishers, in a motor vehicle while performing brush clearance. Workers on foot using power tools must also have a fire extinguisher and shovels nearby.

The Ventura County District Attorney's office sponsored the legislation.

"We had 20,000 acres burned, several hundred homes and structures lost," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "It's hoped that by requiring firefighting tools on vehicles performing brush clearance, it could make the difference between a small fire and a devastating disaster."

The Mountain Fire in Ventura County was caused by a reignited ember from another fire that was a week old. A tractor tire sparked it.

"If that tractor driver did not have to run up that very steep hill, what if he had, when he saw the flames come out of his engine, a fire extinguisher?"

Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB2075 into law this week.

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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday