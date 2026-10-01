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Protections for Monarch butterflies delayed

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:51 PM PDT
The orange-and-black butterflies were set to be protected as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in December 2025, but the Trump administration failed to finalize protections for them.
Tierra Curry
/
The Center for Biological Diversity
The orange-and-black butterflies were set to be protected as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in December 2025, but the Trump administration failed to finalize protections for them.

It’s an iconic pollinator, but the Western Monarch Butterfly, which mostly migrates to California's Central Coast for the winter, faces up to a 99% chance of being lost forever.

Environmentalists are warning that the Monarch butterfly is at risk of being lost forever, and criticized a failure to provide protections for them by the Trump administration

"They are important pollinators, they're important in the food web, and then they're so important culturally because of their migrations," said Tierra Curry from the Center for Biological Diversity.

Curry told KCLU that a delay by the Trump administration until 2030 on whether to offer protections under the Endangered Species Act could be devastating for the butterflies.

"The situation is really dire; they need all the help they can get," she said. "We are seeing an anti-endangered-species agenda. The earliest date they would agree to is 2030 for final protection of monarchs as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. And four years from now, who knows what will happen to that population."
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday