$2 million grant puts the Santa Ynez Valley Children's Museum a step closer to opening

A $2 million grant from California could be transformational for the future of the planned children’s museum in Buellton.

"This $ 2 million really makes it possible for us to fully build the entire facility," explained Jillian Knight, board member and Operations Consultant for the Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum . She added that the museum will have a big impact on young learners.

"There's not a lot of family activities here in the Santa Ynez Valley," Knight explained. "We wanted families to be able to play, learn, and, especially, know about being good stewards to our environment."

The museum is hoping to be ready to welcome the public sometime next year.