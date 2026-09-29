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$2 million grant puts the Santa Ynez Valley Children's Museum a step closer to opening

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 29, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Santa Ynez Valley Children's Museum received a $2 million state grant
Anna Khromova
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Santa Ynez Valley Children's Museum received a $2 million state grant.

The museum, currently under construction in Buellton, could open in 2027.

A $2 million grant from California could be transformational for the future of the planned children’s museum in Buellton.

"This $ 2 million really makes it possible for us to fully build the entire facility," explained Jillian Knight, board member and Operations Consultant for the Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum. She added that the museum will have a big impact on young learners.

"There's not a lot of family activities here in the Santa Ynez Valley," Knight explained. "We wanted families to be able to play, learn, and, especially, know about being good stewards to our environment."

The museum is hoping to be ready to welcome the public sometime next year.

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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday