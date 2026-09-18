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She gave him a kidney. Now, he's making sure her gift lives on

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Local transplant recipients and donor families celebrate the power of organ, eye and tissue donation at the 11th Annual Organ Donation Celebration Walk and Barbecue at Leadbetter Beach on Saturday September 19 from 2pm - 5pm.
Husien Bisky
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Local transplant recipients and donor families celebrate the power of organ, eye, and tissue donation at the 11th Annual Organ Donation Celebration Walk and Barbecue at Leadbetter Beach on September 19.

A Santa Barbara nurse's final gift saved five lives and inspired donors and recipients to walk together to raise awareness for organ donation.

A Santa Barbara neonatal nurse who donated her organs is being remembered in a unique way this Saturday.

Transplant recipients, together with the nurse’s family, are celebrating the power of organ donation with a walk and barbecue at Leadbetter Beach.

Without Santa Barbara-based neonatal nurse Vivian Beutel making a choice at the end of her life, W Scott Burns knows he wouldn’t still be here. She donated her kidney to him in 2015.

"I mean, because of her, I'm alive," said Burns.

In fact, Beutel saved five lives. Burns, who received her donor kidney, will join her family and other donor recipients for the annual walk. He hopes it will inspire others to become organ donors.

"Five people's lives were changed because of that," said Burns. "I keep on my cell phone a picture of her to remind me of that. I go out of my way to tell other people that you know you need to sign up for organ donation."

The event includes a 2-mile walk to Stearns Wharf and back from the West End of Leadbetter Beach and aims to raise awareness of the importance of saying “YES” to organ donation and saving lives.

The Annual Organ Donation Celebration Walk and Barbecue is Saturday at Leadbetter Beach (West End), 801 Shoreline Drive in Santa Barbara. It runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday