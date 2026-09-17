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Coastal Clean Up Day aims to reduce trash and save wildlife

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Coastal Clean Up Day is Saturday
Explore Ecology
Coastal Clean Up Day is Saturday

The 42nd annual event takes place on Saturday.

Coastal Clean Up Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort dedicated to cleaning up our shorelines. The 42nd annual event takes place on Saturday, September 19, in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

"We have a lot of inland sites as well as coastal," said Jill Clothier from Explore Ecology in Santa Barbara. "Most of the litter that ends up in the ocean or on the beach comes from land — more than 80%. When volunteers go to inland sites, they're stopping trash in its tracks."

Clothier added that trash, especially single-use plastics, harms wildlife.

"The top items found were cigarette butts, plastic pieces, food wrappers, and foam pieces. That's having major detrimental impacts on wildlife."

Participants can register for Coastal Clean Up Day at the following links:
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday