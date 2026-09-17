Coastal Clean Up Day aims to reduce trash and save wildlife

Coastal Clean Up Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort dedicated to cleaning up our shorelines. The 42nd annual event takes place on Saturday, September 19, in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

"We have a lot of inland sites as well as coastal," said Jill Clothier from Explore Ecology in Santa Barbara. "Most of the litter that ends up in the ocean or on the beach comes from land — more than 80%. When volunteers go to inland sites, they're stopping trash in its tracks."

Clothier added that trash, especially single-use plastics, harms wildlife.

"The top items found were cigarette butts, plastic pieces, food wrappers, and foam pieces. That's having major detrimental impacts on wildlife."

Participants can register for Coastal Clean Up Day at the following links:

