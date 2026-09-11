Ventura County musician to perform his 9/11 anthem in New York City

It wasn’t written specifically for the heroes of 9/11, but the words and music came at the right time.

John Ondrasik's song Superman, written with his band Five for Fighting, became an unofficial anthem in the aftermath of the al-Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001. A quarter of a century later, Ondrasik and Five for Fighting will play the song in New York as part of a 9/11 tribute concert.

"The news networks had been playing Superman in coordination with videos of the heroes that ran into those buildings," Ondrasik told KCLU. "They asked me to do the concert for New York, and (it) was incredibly emotional. To this day, I have a hard time putting it into words."

Like many of us, the Ventura County-based Ondrasik remembers where he was when news of the attacks arrived on that day.

"I was in London, and I was stuck over there for 10 days. People forget that the airlines shut down."