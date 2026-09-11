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Ventura County musician to perform his 9/11 anthem in New York City

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 11, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Josh McCausland
/
Unsplash

John Ondrasik wrote the song 'Superman,' which became part of the soundtrack to the heroism shown on 9/11.

It wasn’t written specifically for the heroes of 9/11, but the words and music came at the right time.

John Ondrasik's song Superman, written with his band Five for Fighting, became an unofficial anthem in the aftermath of the al-Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001. A quarter of a century later, Ondrasik and Five for Fighting will play the song in New York as part of a 9/11 tribute concert.

"The news networks had been playing Superman in coordination with videos of the heroes that ran into those buildings," Ondrasik told KCLU. "They asked me to do the concert for New York, and (it) was incredibly emotional. To this day, I have a hard time putting it into words."

Like many of us, the Ventura County-based Ondrasik remembers where he was when news of the attacks arrived on that day.

"I was in London, and I was stuck over there for 10 days. People forget that the airlines shut down."
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday