Pavement becomes canvas for a new Central Coast chalk art festival

You could paint the town red, pink, blue, or other colors, as a new chalk art festival launches in San Luis Obispo this month.

"Artists of all different calibers will be chalking up different-sized squares, from six-by-six to three-by-six," explained Ali Bailey with Downtown SLO, which is organizing the event.

Mission Plaza will transform into a chalk art canvas, similar to Italian traditional street art, on September 19.

"It's fashioned after I Madonnari, which is an Italian street painting tradition," said Bailey.

"Right now, we're doing a call for artists. We have quite a few businesses that have signed up for sponsored squares, but didn't have an artist to pair with. So if you are a seasoned, budding artist, reach out to us."

Artist applications for the event close this Friday.