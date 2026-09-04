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Pavement becomes canvas for a new Central Coast chalk art festival

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
An inaugural chalk art festival called Paint The Plaza is coming to San Luis Obispo this month
Sam Haddad
/
Unsplash
'Paint the Plaza,' a chalk art festival, is launching in San Luis Obispo this month.

Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo is hosting the festival.

You could paint the town red, pink, blue, or other colors, as a new chalk art festival launches in San Luis Obispo this month.

"Artists of all different calibers will be chalking up different-sized squares, from six-by-six to three-by-six," explained Ali Bailey with Downtown SLO, which is organizing the event.

Mission Plaza will transform into a chalk art canvas, similar to Italian traditional street art, on September 19.

"It's fashioned after I Madonnari, which is an Italian street painting tradition," said Bailey.

"Right now, we're doing a call for artists. We have quite a few businesses that have signed up for sponsored squares, but didn't have an artist to pair with. So if you are a seasoned, budding artist, reach out to us."

Artist applications for the event close this Friday.
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california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday