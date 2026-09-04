Pavement becomes canvas for a new Central Coast chalk art festival
Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo is hosting the festival.
You could paint the town red, pink, blue, or other colors, as a new chalk art festival launches in San Luis Obispo this month.
"Artists of all different calibers will be chalking up different-sized squares, from six-by-six to three-by-six," explained Ali Bailey with Downtown SLO, which is organizing the event.
Mission Plaza will transform into a chalk art canvas, similar to Italian traditional street art, on September 19.
"It's fashioned after I Madonnari, which is an Italian street painting tradition," said Bailey.
"Right now, we're doing a call for artists. We have quite a few businesses that have signed up for sponsored squares, but didn't have an artist to pair with. So if you are a seasoned, budding artist, reach out to us."
Artist applications for the event close this Friday.