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Wildfire takes a heavy toll on Santa Rosa Island’s rare Torrey pines

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 3, 2026 at 10:04 AM PDT
A Torrey Pine in an area with low burn severity.
U.S. Wildland Fire Service
A Torrey Pine in an area with low burn severity.

A fire on the remote island earlier this year severely impacted the grove.

A wildfire in the Channel Islands earlier this year is estimated to have devastated a rare tree subspecies.

Around 80% of Santa Rosa Island’s iconic Torrey pine trees may perish as a result of the largest wildfire in Channel Islands National Park’s history.

"It is devastating because these trees are special. This is a globally rare forest. And the fire hit them pretty hard," explained Ana Beatriz Cholo from the National Park Service.

Cholo says many of the mature trees can’t be saved and will take generations to recover — and the race is on to save the soil beneath them.

"So the fire's over, but the emergency isn't," said Cholo. "Our immediate priority is actually the ground beneath the trees. Those burned slopes are extremely vulnerable to erosion. But we're really in a race against the winter rains. And so if heavy winter rains wash away that topsoil, we lose something essential for the next generation of Torrey pines."
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday