Spoiled food from Boyle Heights warehouse fire blamed for stench at Simi Valley landfill

Spoiled food at a Simi Valley landfill is causing a stink with some nearby residents. Literally.

Neighbors complained to Ventura County's air pollution division, and an inspector determined the landfill to be a public nuisance. It was issued a violation notice.

The unpleasant smell was traced to loads of decomposing food dumped at the landfill after a large cold-storage warehouse fire in Boyle Heights in June. The fire caused millions of pounds of frozen beef, chicken, fish and produce to spoil.

WM, the site's operator, confirmed that the Simi Valley site received waste from the warehouse fire and that the landfill is not expected to receive any more.

Company officials declined further comment to KCLU.