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Spoiled food from Boyle Heights warehouse fire blamed for stench at Simi Valley landfill

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:54 PM PDT
A foul smelling odor was reported from the Simi Valley landfill site
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A foul-smelling odor was reported from this Simi Valley landfill site.

The odor prompted complaints from residents and a violation notice from county air quality officials.

Spoiled food at a Simi Valley landfill is causing a stink with some nearby residents. Literally.

Neighbors complained to Ventura County's air pollution division, and an inspector determined the landfill to be a public nuisance. It was issued a violation notice.

The unpleasant smell was traced to loads of decomposing food dumped at the landfill after a large cold-storage warehouse fire in Boyle Heights in June. The fire caused millions of pounds of frozen beef, chicken, fish and produce to spoil.

WM, the site's operator, confirmed that the Simi Valley site received waste from the warehouse fire and that the landfill is not expected to receive any more.

Company officials declined further comment to KCLU.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday