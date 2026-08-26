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Health fair slated for Santa Ynez Reservation

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 26, 2026 at 3:44 PM PDT
A free public health and community resource is coming to the Santa Ynez Reservation on Friday.
Derek Finch
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A public health and community resource is coming to the Santa Ynez Reservation on Friday.

More than 40 organizations providing healthcare, public safety, senior services, and other services will be on hand at a health fair on the Santa Ynez Reservation on Friday.

According to Rita Gonsalves, who oversees the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic, the event aims to help community members connect with local resources.

"We want to strengthen community connections with the broader community, tribal community, and broader community to promote wellness. The location, Santa Ynez Valley, is a challenge for some. So, by opening up our doors to Santa Barbara County, I think we can improve quality of life and community support programs for people in the area."

The event takes place in the Tribal Hall on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday