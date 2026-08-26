Health fair slated for Santa Ynez Reservation

More than 40 organizations providing healthcare, public safety, senior services, and other services will be on hand at a health fair on the Santa Ynez Reservation on Friday.

According to Rita Gonsalves, who oversees the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic, the event aims to help community members connect with local resources.

"We want to strengthen community connections with the broader community, tribal community, and broader community to promote wellness. The location, Santa Ynez Valley, is a challenge for some. So, by opening up our doors to Santa Barbara County, I think we can improve quality of life and community support programs for people in the area."

The event takes place in the Tribal Hall on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.