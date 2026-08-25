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Ventura County Government Center debuts a major solar upgrade

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 25, 2026 at 5:24 PM PDT
One of the largest solar canopies and storage in the state is officially open at the Ventura County Government Center
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
One of the largest solar canopies and storage in the state is officially open at the Ventura County Government Center.

The panels are estimated to save millions in energy over the next 20 years.

One of the largest solar canopies and storage systems in California officially opened Tuesday at the Ventura County Government Center.

The parking lot at the Ventura County Government Center now has a 5.8-megawatt solar array. In addition to providing power, it gives much-appreciated shade to cars parked in the lot.

"We have people who are doing jury duty, going to court, paying traffic tickets. And so hopefully people will see this change and this improvement and will be proud of what their county government is doing," said Dr Sevet Johnson, Ventura County’s Executive Officer.

Johnson added that the new solar energy canopy and storage will save money and cut emissions.

"Doing this, we'll save a million a year for the next 20 years, so it's about $21 million in savings in energy costs. It's like taking thousands of cars off the road every year. And so when people see the county doing something to modernize our energy infrastructure for the future and have this modern energy, I really hope that'll be a catalyst."
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday