Ventura County Government Center debuts a major solar upgrade

One of the largest solar canopies and storage systems in California officially opened Tuesday at the Ventura County Government Center.

The parking lot at the Ventura County Government Center now has a 5.8-megawatt solar array. In addition to providing power, it gives much-appreciated shade to cars parked in the lot.

"We have people who are doing jury duty, going to court, paying traffic tickets. And so hopefully people will see this change and this improvement and will be proud of what their county government is doing," said Dr Sevet Johnson, Ventura County’s Executive Officer.

Johnson added that the new solar energy canopy and storage will save money and cut emissions.

"Doing this, we'll save a million a year for the next 20 years, so it's about $21 million in savings in energy costs. It's like taking thousands of cars off the road every year. And so when people see the county doing something to modernize our energy infrastructure for the future and have this modern energy, I really hope that'll be a catalyst."