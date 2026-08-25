NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Extreme Heat Warnings, Red Flag Warnings in effect for much of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:47 PM PDT
The Ventura County Fire Department has beefed up staffing as a result of the Red Flag Warnings in effect for high brush fire danger in the region.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The Ventura County Fire Department has beefed up staffing as a result of the Red Flag Warnings in effect for high brush fire danger in the region.

High temperatures are expected to be well above normal for the Central and South Coasts through the work week.

Record-to-near-record heat is hitting the Tri-Counties, with Red Flag warnings in place for increased fire danger in parts of the region.

Temperatures will range from the 80s on the coast to around 100 for some inland areas. Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect for much of the region.

Red Flag Warnings have also been issued for mountain and foothill areas of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties through 3 p.m. Friday.

Andrew Dowd with the Ventura County Fire Department said they’ve beefed up staffing to be prepared for fire starts.

A cooldown is predicted for the weekend.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsRed Flag Warningextreme heat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco