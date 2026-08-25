Extreme Heat Warnings, Red Flag Warnings in effect for much of the Tri-Counties

Record-to-near-record heat is hitting the Tri-Counties, with Red Flag warnings in place for increased fire danger in parts of the region.

Temperatures will range from the 80s on the coast to around 100 for some inland areas. Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect for much of the region.

Red Flag Warnings have also been issued for mountain and foothill areas of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties through 3 p.m. Friday.

Andrew Dowd with the Ventura County Fire Department said they’ve beefed up staffing to be prepared for fire starts.

A cooldown is predicted for the weekend.