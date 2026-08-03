Conejo Valley nonprofit packs 400 backpacks for students as school supply costs rise

With backpacks, markers, paper, and more, the cost of school supplies adds up for families ahead of the start of the new school year.

"It's surprising how many kids do have need in this community," said Lana Clark, Executive Director of the Conejo Schools Foundation . "We don't want that lack of access to a backpack to be the reason they don't show up to school, or they feel othered or have any resistance to being there."

The non-profit is putting together 400 backpacks for local families in need.

"Families are pinched right now, and those supplies have only gotten more expensive. If you have multiple kids, that expands even further. We get the lists that are grade-appropriate because the first grader is going to need something different than a student going into their senior year of high school. We also purchase backpacks that are appropriate for those children."