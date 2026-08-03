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Conejo Valley nonprofit packs 400 backpacks for students as school supply costs rise

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 3, 2026 at 7:13 PM PDT
Conejo Schools Foundation is working to provide backpacks and school supplies for kids in need ahead of the start of the new school year
Conejo Schools Foundation
Conejo Schools Foundation is working to provide backpacks and school supplies for kids in need ahead of the start of the new school year

It’s nearly time for the kids to go back to school and that means expenses like back to school supplies are adding up.

With backpacks, markers, paper, and more, the cost of school supplies adds up for families ahead of the start of the new school year.

"It's surprising how many kids do have need in this community," said Lana Clark, Executive Director of the Conejo Schools Foundation. "We don't want that lack of access to a backpack to be the reason they don't show up to school, or they feel othered or have any resistance to being there."

The non-profit is putting together 400 backpacks for local families in need.

"Families are pinched right now, and those supplies have only gotten more expensive. If you have multiple kids, that expands even further. We get the lists that are grade-appropriate because the first grader is going to need something different than a student going into their senior year of high school. We also purchase backpacks that are appropriate for those children."
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday