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Ventura County Fair tightens security ahead of opening day

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:10 AM PDT
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Security measures are tighter at the Ventura County Fair this year, which opens Wednesday

If you're heading to the Ventura County Fair this year, you'll notice a new security measure: a clear bag policy.

Clear bags are now a commonplace security rule at concerts and large events. But this is the first time that visitors to the Ventura County Fair have been required to follow the policy, which makes it easier for security to see the contents.

"We're having this policy this year; it's the first time. It is very common in a lot of major events such as ours," explained Heidi Ortiz, Chief Executive Officer at Ventura County Fairgrounds.

There is a free bag check area for visitors

She said it’s a way to keep the thousands of visitors to the fair safe.

"When you have 250,000 people plus come to the event, we just want to have added security and safety, and this is a way of doing that. We are having a free bag check for people if they don't remember to bring a clear bag or leave it at home," she added.

The Ventura County Fair opens on July 29 and runs through August 9. It's open from noon until 11 p.m. each day. It will open early, at 11 a.m., on August 4.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday