Ventura County Fair tightens security ahead of opening day

Clear bags are now a commonplace security rule at concerts and large events. But this is the first time that visitors to the Ventura County Fair have been required to follow the policy, which makes it easier for security to see the contents.

"We're having this policy this year; it's the first time. It is very common in a lot of major events such as ours," explained Heidi Ortiz, Chief Executive Officer at Ventura County Fairgrounds.

There is a free bag check area for visitors

She said it’s a way to keep the thousands of visitors to the fair safe.

"When you have 250,000 people plus come to the event, we just want to have added security and safety, and this is a way of doing that. We are having a free bag check for people if they don't remember to bring a clear bag or leave it at home," she added.

The Ventura County Fair opens on July 29 and runs through August 9. It's open from noon until 11 p.m. each day. It will open early, at 11 a.m., on August 4.