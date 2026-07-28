Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard for their 20th anniversary summer training camp

The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard for their 2026 summer training camp .

This year marks the 20th year that the team has held training camp in Oxnard. The camp is at the River Ridge Playing Fields . The first open practice is Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. The camp ends on August 18 with an open practice with the New Orleans Saints.

The team will host Oxnard Fan Night Friday at the Collection Riverpark , with a rally and the team's cheerleaders.

On Saturday, the camp will hold its opening ceremony at the fields. Gates open at 9:15, and the opening ceremony is at 11:15.