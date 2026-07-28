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Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard for their 20th anniversary summer training camp

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 28, 2026 at 5:08 PM PDT
Fans entere the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard in 2025.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Fans enter the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard in 2025.

The NFL team will be training through August 18.

The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard for their 2026 summer training camp.

This year marks the 20th year that the team has held training camp in Oxnard. The camp is at the River Ridge Playing Fields. The first open practice is Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. The camp ends on August 18 with an open practice with the New Orleans Saints.

The team will host Oxnard Fan Night Friday at the Collection Riverpark, with a rally and the team's cheerleaders.

On Saturday, the camp will hold its opening ceremony at the fields. Gates open at 9:15, and the opening ceremony is at 11:15.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsdallas cowboyscity of oxnard
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco