Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard for their 20th anniversary summer training camp
The NFL team will be training through August 18.
The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard for their 2026 summer training camp.
This year marks the 20th year that the team has held training camp in Oxnard. The camp is at the River Ridge Playing Fields. The first open practice is Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. The camp ends on August 18 with an open practice with the New Orleans Saints.
The team will host Oxnard Fan Night Friday at the Collection Riverpark, with a rally and the team's cheerleaders.
On Saturday, the camp will hold its opening ceremony at the fields. Gates open at 9:15, and the opening ceremony is at 11:15.