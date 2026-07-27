NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Second Red Panda cub dies at the Santa Barbara Zoo

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 27, 2026 at 12:07 PM PDT
Red Panda twins born at the Santa Barbara Zoo
Santa Barbara Zoo
Red Panda twins at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The pandas were born on July 2. One died last week, and the second over the weekend. The causes of their deaths are being investigated.

The joy over the birth of two rare red pandas at the Santa Barbara Zoo has turned to sadness.

The pandas were born July 2. They initially did well, but one of the pandas died last week. Then, the second panda was removed from his mother's care because veterinarians determined he wasn’t getting enough nutrients while nursing from his mother.

He was put in an incubator and received tube and bottle feedings. Over the weekend, his condition worsened. He was given oxygen and antibiotics, but he passed away. The deaths of both pandas are being investigated.

The mortality rate among newborn red pandas is high — in the 40% range.

Red Pandas are endangered, with the global population estimated at fewer than 10,000. They're native to the mountains of a half dozen countries in Asia, including China and India.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta barbara zooRed pandas
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco