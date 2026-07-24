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California Coast News

17-year-old boy charged with stabbing death of Central Coast man

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 24, 2026 at 3:04 PM PDT
Lompoc Police Department

A teenager has been arrested for the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man on the Central Coast.

Lompoc Police, called to the 400 block of North I Street on July 18, found the body of a man. He had multiple stab wounds. The name of the victim still hasn't been released.

Authorities identified a 17-year-old boy as a suspect in the killing. A search of his home led to the discovery of evidence connecting him with the killing.

He was arrested this week on a murder charge. Investigators say at this point they still haven't identified a motive for the murder.

Tags
california coast newscal coast newslompocteen arrested
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco