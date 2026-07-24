17-year-old boy charged with stabbing death of Central Coast man

A teenager has been arrested for the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man on the Central Coast.

Lompoc Police, called to the 400 block of North I Street on July 18, found the body of a man. He had multiple stab wounds. The name of the victim still hasn't been released.

Authorities identified a 17-year-old boy as a suspect in the killing. A search of his home led to the discovery of evidence connecting him with the killing.

He was arrested this week on a murder charge. Investigators say at this point they still haven't identified a motive for the murder.