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One of two rare red pandas born at the Santa Barbara Zoo has died

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 22, 2026 at 12:08 PM PDT
Red Panda twins born at the Santa Barbara Zoo
Santa Barbara Zoo
Red Panda twins born at the Santa Barbara Zoo

The second panda is being bottle-fed and has been moved to an incubator.

One of a pair of red panda cubs born at the Santa Barbara Zoo this month has died, and the other has been moved to an incubator for specialized medical care.

The mortality rate among newborn pandas is high — up to 40%. The zoo intervened with the surviving panda after an examination determined it wasn’t nursing adequately.

It’s now being bottle-fed and is getting around-the-clock care.

Red pandas are native to remote mountains in areas like Nepal, India, and China. Their population has plummeted by 50% during the last few years.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsRed pandassanta barbara zooendangered species
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco