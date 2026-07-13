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California Coast News

Santa Barbara County reduces staff layoffs after getting an unexpected surge in state funding

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 13, 2026 at 9:51 AM PDT
Alexander Gray
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The additional funding will save 15 positions that had been previously cut due to the county's tight finances.

Unexpected state funding is letting Santa Barbara County restore some jobs that had been cut during efforts to balance the county’s new budget.

The $1.66 billion spending plan approved by county supervisors last month called for 77 layoffs. The county is struggling with the impacts of increased costs and state and federal funding cuts.

Some affected employees were able to transfer to other vacant positions within the county, reducing the number of layoffs to 51.

Now, California is extending funding for one more year for a program that provides health care for people who don’t have full immigration status. The additional funding allows the county to restore 15 positions.

It reduces the total number of county layoffs from the original 77 to 51.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newslayoffssanta barbara county supervisors
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco