Santa Barbara County reduces staff layoffs after getting an unexpected surge in state funding

Unexpected state funding is letting Santa Barbara County restore some jobs that had been cut during efforts to balance the county’s new budget.

The $1.66 billion spending plan approved by county supervisors last month called for 77 layoffs. The county is struggling with the impacts of increased costs and state and federal funding cuts.

Some affected employees were able to transfer to other vacant positions within the county, reducing the number of layoffs to 51.

Now, California is extending funding for one more year for a program that provides health care for people who don’t have full immigration status. The additional funding allows the county to restore 15 positions.

It reduces the total number of county layoffs from the original 77 to 51.