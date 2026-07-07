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California Coast News

Sable is increasing its controversial oil production operations in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:13 PM PDT
A large offshore oil platform is seen off the California coast. Populated areas and mountains are seen in the distance.
Flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

The company continues to restart more of its offshore oil wells.

A company involved in the controversial restart of oil production in Santa Barbara County is continuing to ramp up operations.

In March, Sable Offshore Corporation resumed operations of an oil pipeline that had ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, causing a 140,000-gallon oil spill.

Environmentalists and some state agencies objected. Lawsuits were filed, but operations resumed using a federal law that allows traditional regulations to be bypassed during national emergencies.

In a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Sable reports 52 of the 77 wells on two of its offshore oil platforms are now in operation. The company says it expects to have more wells and its third platform online later this year.

The company says it’s also investigating the installation of an offshore buoy system, which would allow the sale of some of the oil to other markets using tankers. The filing says the company is just evaluating the idea at this point, and is not actively pursuing permits for the facility.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsoil projectoil pipeline rupture
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco