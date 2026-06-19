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Soccer fans in the Conejo Valley cheer on the USA as they progress to the knock-out stage of the World Cup

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 19, 2026 at 5:44 PM PDT
Conejo Valley soccer fans watched the USA Australia World Cup match over lunch on Friday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Conejo Valley soccer fans watched the USA Australia World Cup match over lunch on Friday

The USA took a big step towards winning their World Cup group as they beat Australia.

It was hard to tell whether sportsbar-goers were more interested in the World Cup or what was for lunch, but that could have had something to do with the 12 noon kick off time in the USA game against Australia. These fans in Thousand Oaks were doing a bit of both!

It made for a good natured and low-key atmosphere as USA and Australia fans mingled in bars showing the game, which saw the USA dominate Australia and secure a 2-nil win in Seattle.

That puts USA through to the knockout stages of the competition, with a game still left to play in their group, against Turkiye.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday