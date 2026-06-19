Soccer fans in the Conejo Valley cheer on the USA as they progress to the knock-out stage of the World Cup

It was hard to tell whether sportsbar-goers were more interested in the World Cup or what was for lunch, but that could have had something to do with the 12 noon kick off time in the USA game against Australia. These fans in Thousand Oaks were doing a bit of both!

It made for a good natured and low-key atmosphere as USA and Australia fans mingled in bars showing the game, which saw the USA dominate Australia and secure a 2-nil win in Seattle.

That puts USA through to the knockout stages of the competition, with a game still left to play in their group, against Turkiye.