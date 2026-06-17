Ventura County based soccer fans pack into pubs to support England start their World Cup campaign

An early Harry Kane penalty gave England fans a boost, as they cheered on their country playing against Croatia in Dallas, watching on multiple screens at the Crown and Anchor British pub in Thousand Oaks.

The pub’s owner Jed Peel said the World Cup is good for business.

"It's fantastic! Come on England, that's all we need. It's not normally like this on a Wednesday afternoon," he said of the packed bar.

These fans said it’s great to see the game gain a higher profile during the World Cup.

"It's in our blood. While he's here in the US, it's going to generate [more attention. We'll see what happens after the World Cup," said one.

"I really love getting together with all the other Brits and coming and watching them play," another said.

"I'm rooting for them after the United States of course," said another local fan. "I'm glad that the United States finally has an opportunity to host the world and I'm hoping that it will generate more enthusiasm and more support for football...soccer...in the United States."

The final score was a 4-2 England win.