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Ventura County based soccer fans pack into pubs to support England start their World Cup campaign

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:41 PM PDT
England fans in Ventura County got behind their team as they kicked off their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
England fans in Ventura County got behind their team as they kicked off their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday

England played Croatia on Wednesday in their first game of the FIFA World Cup.

An early Harry Kane penalty gave England fans a boost, as they cheered on their country playing against Croatia in Dallas, watching on multiple screens at the Crown and Anchor British pub in Thousand Oaks.

The pub’s owner Jed Peel said the World Cup is good for business.

"It's fantastic! Come on England, that's all we need. It's not normally like this on a Wednesday afternoon," he said of the packed bar.

These fans said it’s great to see the game gain a higher profile during the World Cup.

"It's in our blood. While he's here in the US, it's going to generate [more attention. We'll see what happens after the World Cup," said one.

"I really love getting together with all the other Brits and coming and watching them play," another said.

"I'm rooting for them after the United States of course," said another local fan. "I'm glad that the United States finally has an opportunity to host the world and I'm hoping that it will generate more enthusiasm and more support for football...soccer...in the United States."

The final score was a 4-2 England win.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday