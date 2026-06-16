Invasive mosquito detected for the first time in the Mesa area of Santa Barbara

It’s that time of year when our evenings are longer, our sleeves are shorter, and the mosquitoes are ready for a buffet.

A new pest is feasting on us. The invasive Australian Backyard mosquito, which has been found for the first time in the Mesa area of Santa Barbara.

"These mosquitoes are very adapted to living with humans and feeding on us," said Brian Cabrera, General Manager of Mosquito and Vector Management (MVMD) for the district of Santa Barbara County.

In Australia, these aggressive daytime biters are also the main vector of dog heartworm.

Cabrera said that the public can play a critical role in helping to control the spread.

"There's a simple equation that we can use to help us control mosquitoes, and that's no water equals no mosquitoes."

"These mosquitoes only need the amount of water that would fill a bottle cap to complete their development."

Aedes notoscriptus lays its eggs just above the water line in small containers and vessels that hold water, such as dishes under potted plants, bird baths and feeders, ornamental fountains, tin cans, children’s toys, discarded tires, and yard drains.

He suggested residents look around their yard and outside their home and dump out even the smallest amount of standing water, and cleaning and scrubbing bird baths and pet watering dishes weekly, and dumping the water from overflow dishes under potted plants.

This mosquito was found in the same vicinity where the notorious “ankle biter” mosquito, Aedes aegypti, was previously found in October 2020. A. aegypti was successfully eradicated by the MVMD and did not become established there.

Residents experiencing mosquito bites during the day should report them immediately to the MVMD at 805-969-5050 .

Additional information on Aedes notoscriptus can be found at the MVMD website.