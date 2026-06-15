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Juneteenth celebrations will happen across the Central and South Coasts

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Juneteenth Santa Barbara

Juneteenth, on June 19, recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.

Several Juneteenth celebrations are scheduled in the Tri-Counties. The holiday, on June 19, recognizes the end of slavery in the U.S.

"Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, and that was actually the last day that enslaved people in the United States finally learned that they were actually free," explained Nolan Hicks with Santa Barbara's Juneteenth Planning Committee. "This was about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, culture, and American history. It's important for Black Americans and for all Americans."

A celebration in Santa Barbara features live performances and a Black Artisan market on Friday at 11 a.m. at Plaza del Mar/Band Shell Park.

Juneteenth Lompoc is also having its event at the same time on South H Street.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday