Juneteenth celebrations will happen across the Central and South Coasts

Several Juneteenth celebrations are scheduled in the Tri-Counties. The holiday, on June 19, recognizes the end of slavery in the U.S.

"Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, and that was actually the last day that enslaved people in the United States finally learned that they were actually free," explained Nolan Hicks with Santa Barbara's Juneteenth Planning Committee. "This was about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, culture, and American history. It's important for Black Americans and for all Americans."

A celebration in Santa Barbara features live performances and a Black Artisan market on Friday at 11 a.m. at Plaza del Mar/Band Shell Park.

Juneteenth Lompoc is also having its event at the same time on South H Street.