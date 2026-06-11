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Lompoc man gets life in prison without the possibility of parole for setting his father on fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 11, 2026 at 12:06 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
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Unsplash

Joseph Ashley Garcia of Lompoc had been convicted of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of torture.

A Santa Barbara County man has received a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole for a domestic dispute in which he killed his father by setting him on fire.

It happened in June of 2022, in Lompoc. Police responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a home.

Joseph Ashley Garcia refused to let officers into the house. As they forced their way inside, they heard Joseph Michael Garcia screaming because his upper body had been set on fire. He died 10 days later in a hospital.

A jury convicted Garcia's son of first-degree murder, with special circumstances. In a separate hearing, jurors rejected an effort to have him declared insane.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newslompoclompoc murder
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco