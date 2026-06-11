NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For soccer fans in Oxnard, seeing Mexico play the opening game of the World Cup is 'amazing'

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 11, 2026 at 5:02 PM PDT
Tacos and soccer filled the air in Oxnard on Thursday as the World Cup got underway with Mexico playing in Mexico City against South Africa
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Tacos and soccer filled the air in Oxnard on Thursday as the World Cup got underway with Mexico playing in Mexico City against South Africa

The FIFA World Cup got underway today, with the first game between Mexico and South Africa and watch parties were held across the region.

Plates of food are flying out of the kitchen at Tacos La Bonita in Oxnard. Dozens of hungry soccer fans are packed under the shade, watching three TVs showing the opening match of the World Cup in Mexico City.

"As a community, we try to come together and watch the game and support Mexico," said one fan.

The Mexico fans did not have long to wait, with the side going a goal up just nine minutes into the game, against opponents South Africa.

"We hope to keep the good plays coming," one fan commented.

"It's excited," said another.

The game ended with a 2-nil win for Mexico.

The tournament is being jointly hosted by Mexico, the USA and Canada and tomorrow the USA play their first game against Paraguay, which they’re playing at the SoFi stadium in LA.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday