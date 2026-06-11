For soccer fans in Oxnard, seeing Mexico play the opening game of the World Cup is 'amazing'

Plates of food are flying out of the kitchen at Tacos La Bonita in Oxnard. Dozens of hungry soccer fans are packed under the shade, watching three TVs showing the opening match of the World Cup in Mexico City.

"As a community, we try to come together and watch the game and support Mexico," said one fan.

The Mexico fans did not have long to wait, with the side going a goal up just nine minutes into the game, against opponents South Africa.

"We hope to keep the good plays coming," one fan commented.

"It's excited," said another.

The game ended with a 2-nil win for Mexico.

The tournament is being jointly hosted by Mexico, the USA and Canada and tomorrow the USA play their first game against Paraguay, which they’re playing at the SoFi stadium in LA.