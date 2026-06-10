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Killer of Mark and Jacob Iskander will remain behind bars as Supreme Court appeal denied

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 10, 2026 at 11:37 AM PDT
A woman glances pensively at the camera as she departs a courtroom surrounded by attorneys.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Rebecca Grossman was convicted for second degree murder for the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander in 2020 in a hit and run in Westlake Village

Rebecca Grossman had appealed her conviction to the California Supreme Court, the petition was denied on Wednesday.

The killer of Mark and Jacob Iskander had asked the California Supreme Court to review her convictions for their murders. On Wednesday, that appeal was denied and her convictions remain.

Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed by Rebecca Grossman on September 29, 2020
Nancy Iskander
Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed by Rebecca Grossman on September 29, 2020

It's the last ditch attempt by the socialite to argue that the evidence in her case was not extreme enough to qualify as "implied malice." She was speeding at over 73 m.p.h on residential streets in Westlake Village after an afternoon spent drinking with her boyfriend Scott Erickson when she struck and killed brothers Mark Iskander, 11, and Jacob Iskander, 8, as they used a marked crosswalk on September 29, 2020 and fled the scene.

She was found guilty of their murders and a current civil trial found her responsible for their wrongful deaths and awarded the Iskander family $176 million in damages for the deaths, which were witnessed by their mother Nancy, and their younger brother Zachary.

Grossman is serving 15 years to life in state prison for their murders and hit and run.

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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday