Killer of Mark and Jacob Iskander will remain behind bars as Supreme Court appeal denied

The killer of Mark and Jacob Iskander had asked the California Supreme Court to review her convictions for their murders. On Wednesday, that appeal was denied and her convictions remain.

Nancy Iskander Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed by Rebecca Grossman on September 29, 2020

It's the last ditch attempt by the socialite to argue that the evidence in her case was not extreme enough to qualify as "implied malice." She was speeding at over 73 m.p.h on residential streets in Westlake Village after an afternoon spent drinking with her boyfriend Scott Erickson when she struck and killed brothers Mark Iskander, 11, and Jacob Iskander, 8, as they used a marked crosswalk on September 29, 2020 and fled the scene.

She was found guilty of their murders and a current civil trial found her responsible for their wrongful deaths and awarded the Iskander family $176 million in damages for the deaths, which were witnessed by their mother Nancy, and their younger brother Zachary.

Grossman is serving 15 years to life in state prison for their murders and hit and run.