Rebecca Grossman's husband, and boyfriend, grilled over finances as jury weigh up punitive damages in Iskander civil case

The plastic surgeon husband of a woman who killed two boys in a hit and run in Westlake Village was questioned about their financial circumstances over two days in the punitive stage of a civil case against him, his wife Rebecca Grossman, and her former lover Scott Erickson, after the jury found they couple had acted with malice in the deaths of 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander and awarded $176 million in damages.

The plastic surgeon was questioned over their assets after being accused of hiding millions of dollars.

Ms Grossman's former lover Scott Erickson was also questioned over text messages between the couple which he admitted deleting, and lying to investigators.