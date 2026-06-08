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Rebecca Grossman's husband, and boyfriend, grilled over finances as jury weigh up punitive damages in Iskander civil case

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:42 PM PDT
Peter Grossman (pictured with daughter Alexis on May 17, 2024) testified in the civil trial brought by the Iskander family over the wrongful death of their sons
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Peter Grossman (pictured with daughter Alexis on May 17, 2024) testified in the civil trial brought by the Iskander family over the wrongful death of their sons

The jury found malice which opens Rebecca Grossman et al to punitive damages in the wrongful death suit brought by the parents of Mark and Jacob Iskander who were fatally killed in a hit and run by a car driven by Ms Grossman in Westlake Village in September 2020.

The plastic surgeon husband of a woman who killed two boys in a hit and run in Westlake Village was questioned about their financial circumstances over two days in the punitive stage of a civil case against him, his wife Rebecca Grossman, and her former lover Scott Erickson, after the jury found they couple had acted with malice in the deaths of 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander and awarded $176 million in damages.

The plastic surgeon was questioned over their assets after being accused of hiding millions of dollars.

Ms Grossman's former lover Scott Erickson was also questioned over text messages between the couple which he admitted deleting, and lying to investigators.

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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday