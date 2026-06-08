A World Cup watch party is being set up for fans in Oxnard

To say there’s passion for soccer in Oxnard is an understatement.

"We are the Mecca of soccer here in this region," said Oxnard’s Mayor Luis McArthur.

A watch party is scheduled for Heritage Square for Thursday’s opening match of the FIFA World Cup. The match is between Mexico and South Africa.

"It's going to be a big celebration," said McArthur. "It's the first to bring people together from diverse backgrounds to cheer on their team. I'm hopeful that it'll be a huge success, so much so that we want to do the group stage games, not only for Mexico, for example, that's highly represented here in this city, but you know, we've got a lot of Colombians, we have a lot of Brazilians as well, certainly U.S. We want show those matches and then prepare for the final match."