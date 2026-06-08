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A World Cup watch party is being set up for fans in Oxnard

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 8, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT
The FIFA World Cup kicks off with the opening match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa and a free watch party is planned in Oxnard
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The FIFA World Cup kicks off with the opening match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, and a watch party is planned in Oxnard.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off this week with an opening game between joint co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

To say there’s passion for soccer in Oxnard is an understatement.

"We are the Mecca of soccer here in this region," said Oxnard’s Mayor Luis McArthur.

A watch party is scheduled for Heritage Square for Thursday’s opening match of the FIFA World Cup. The match is between Mexico and South Africa.

"It's going to be a big celebration," said McArthur. "It's the first to bring people together from diverse backgrounds to cheer on their team. I'm hopeful that it'll be a huge success, so much so that we want to do the group stage games, not only for Mexico, for example, that's highly represented here in this city, but you know, we've got a lot of Colombians, we have a lot of Brazilians as well, certainly U.S. We want show those matches and then prepare for the final match."
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday