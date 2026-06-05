A Ventura County city will be transformed into a showcase of classic cars

Downtown Santa Paula will be filled with classic cars and live music for the long-running traditional cruise night.

"These are all cars that are pre-1981," said Deirdre Weaver with the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the event. "Main Street is closed, and people can walk down the street and look at the cars and speak to the car owners."

She added that it’s about more than just the cars. It's an event for the entire community.

"It's more than just being a car culture. I think it's about expression. It's about art. It's (about) identity. And there's independence and strength and a claiming of identity through the expression. I think in a community that has a rich cultural history like Santa Paula, it's really important."

The car cruise night is Friday, June 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., below the clock tower in Santa Paula. The remainder of the 2026 cruise season runs on the first Friday of select months. However, no Cruise Night is scheduled in July, due to the July 4th weekend.