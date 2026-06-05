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A Ventura County city will be transformed into a showcase of classic cars

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 5, 2026 at 9:51 AM PDT
Cars and music take to the streets of Santa Paula on Friday from 5-7pm
Theodor Vasile
/
Unsplash
Cars and music take to the streets of Santa Paula on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hundreds of pre-1981 vehicles, including hot rods, muscle cars, low-riders, air-cooled VWs, customs, and Rolls-Royces, will be polished and on display in Santa Paula on Friday night.

Downtown Santa Paula will be filled with classic cars and live music for the long-running traditional cruise night.

"These are all cars that are pre-1981," said Deirdre Weaver with the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the event. "Main Street is closed, and people can walk down the street and look at the cars and speak to the car owners."

She added that it’s about more than just the cars. It's an event for the entire community.

"It's more than just being a car culture. I think it's about expression. It's about art. It's (about) identity. And there's independence and strength and a claiming of identity through the expression. I think in a community that has a rich cultural history like Santa Paula, it's really important."

The car cruise night is Friday, June 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., below the clock tower in Santa Paula. The remainder of the 2026 cruise season runs on the first Friday of select months. However, no Cruise Night is scheduled in July, due to the July 4th weekend.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday