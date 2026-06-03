Wellness fair for cancer patients and survivors is coming to San Luis Obispo

June is National Cancer Survivor Month, and San Luis Obispo is holding a wellness fair for cancer patients and survivors.

"To celebrate the month, we put together this fair for cancer patients, survivors, their families, and anybody who's supporting somebody with cancer," explained Bridgette Bateman, Oncology Nurse Navigator at Adventist Health Sierra Vista, which is hosting the fair.

She said it’s important to lean into community support when you or someone you love has a diagnosis.

"There's just so many resources out there, and there are people to walk you through. It gives you the guidance and the perspective to embrace life beyond the doubt," said Bateman.

The event takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m to 1.30 p.m. in the auditorium and outpatient courtyard of the hospital.