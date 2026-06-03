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Wellness fair for cancer patients and survivors is coming to San Luis Obispo

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 3, 2026 at 5:03 PM PDT
A wellness fair for cancer patients and survivors is being held in San Luis Obispo on Saturday
National Cancer Institute
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A wellness fair for cancer patients and survivors is being held in San Luis Obispo on Saturday

June is National Cancer Survivor Month.

June is National Cancer Survivor Month, and San Luis Obispo is holding a wellness fair for cancer patients and survivors.

"To celebrate the month, we put together this fair for cancer patients, survivors, their families, and anybody who's supporting somebody with cancer," explained Bridgette Bateman, Oncology Nurse Navigator at Adventist Health Sierra Vista, which is hosting the fair.

She said it’s important to lean into community support when you or someone you love has a diagnosis.

"There's just so many resources out there, and there are people to walk you through. It gives you the guidance and the perspective to embrace life beyond the doubt," said Bateman.

The event takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m to 1.30 p.m. in the auditorium and outpatient courtyard of the hospital.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday