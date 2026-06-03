Three supervisor races in the Tri-Counties have clear winners, while fourth up in the air

The race to fill a county supervisor’s seat which serves northern Santa Barbara County will be settled in the November general election.

Three candidates sought the Fifth District post to replace Steve Lavaganino, who is retiring. Ricardo Valencia is the leader in the preliminary returns, with 37% of the vote. The teacher and school board member could be facing Maribel Aguilera in November. The Santa Maria City Council member received 33% of the vote.

Cory Bantilan, who was Lavaganino’s longtime Chief of Staff, is in third with 29% of the vote. Less than 200 votes separate Aguilera and Bantilan.

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Laura Capps easily won reelection, with 76% of the vote.

In Ventura County, two county supervisors won their reelection bids. Jeff Gorell received 54% of the vote to keep his Second District seat. Janice Parvin kept her Fourth District seat with 74% of the vote.