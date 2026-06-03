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California Coast News

The June primary brings upsets for some incumbents in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 3, 2026 at 8:35 AM PDT

Santa Barbara County getting a new County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters, while Ventura County will have a runoff for schools superintendent.

There were upsets in some races on the Central and South Coasts.

Longtime Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joe Holland lost his post to someone on his staff. Deputy Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Melinda Green garnered 60% of the vote to Holland’s 40%. Holland has held the post since 2002.

Ventura County may be getting a new County Superintendent of Schools. Incumbent Cesar Morales was hit by a controversy involving a pay bonus. Challenger Karen Sher received 40% of the vote and Maggie Marschner 33%.

Morales came in at 27%, so the preliminary results appear to be setting the stage for a November race between Sher and Marschner.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco