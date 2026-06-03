The June primary brings upsets for some incumbents in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties

There were upsets in some races on the Central and South Coasts.

Longtime Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joe Holland lost his post to someone on his staff. Deputy Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Melinda Green garnered 60% of the vote to Holland’s 40%. Holland has held the post since 2002.

Ventura County may be getting a new County Superintendent of Schools. Incumbent Cesar Morales was hit by a controversy involving a pay bonus. Challenger Karen Sher received 40% of the vote and Maggie Marschner 33%.

Morales came in at 27%, so the preliminary results appear to be setting the stage for a November race between Sher and Marschner.