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California Coast News

Summer shuttle service returns to connect popular Santa Barbara destinations

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:10 PM PDT
Santa Barbara's summer shuttle service connects the downtown Santa Barbara area with the waterfront, and the Santa Barbara Zoo.
Santa Barbara MTD
Santa Barbara's summer shuttle service connects the downtown Santa Barbara area with the waterfront and the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The electric shuttles will operate Friday through Sunday through Labor Day and will serve downtown, the waterfront, and the zoo.

Getting around some of the most popular parts of Santa Barbara will be a bit easier this summer.

MTD, Santa Barbara's public transit system, is bringing back its seasonal electric shuttle service for a third summer.

The Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle's circular route includes central Santa Barbara, the harbor, and the zoo. It also includes stops at the county courthouse, train depot, and some hotels and shopping areas.

The service operates Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.
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california coast newscal coast newssanta barbara zoomtd
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco