Summer shuttle service returns to connect popular Santa Barbara destinations

Getting around some of the most popular parts of Santa Barbara will be a bit easier this summer.

MTD , Santa Barbara's public transit system, is bringing back its seasonal electric shuttle service for a third summer.

The Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle 's circular route includes central Santa Barbara, the harbor, and the zoo. It also includes stops at the county courthouse, train depot, and some hotels and shopping areas.

The service operates Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.