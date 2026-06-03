June primary election sets stage for Congressional, State Assembly races in the Tri-Counties

Some congressional races in the Tri-Counties are taking shape as a result of the June primary.

In the 24th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara set the stage for a sixth term in office. He received 53% of the vote and will face Republican challenger Bob Smith in November.

In the 26th Congressional District, Democrat Jacqui Irwin and Republican Sam Gallucci emerged from a field of nine candidates to make it to the November election. Irwin had 40% of the vote, while Gallucci came in at 22%.

There were also three State Assembly races in the region. In the 42nd District, which includes parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, Democrat Deborah Klein Lopez will be up against Republican Ted Nordblum in November.

In the 37th District, Democratic incumbent Gregg Hart of Santa Barbara received 60% of the vote and will face Republican challenger Sari Domingues in the general election.

And, in the 38th Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Steve Bennett of Ventura had a strong showing with 69% of the vote. He’ll face Republican Michael MacDonald in November.

The percentages are preliminary results which are expected to change as the vote counting continues over the next few days.