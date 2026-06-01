Celebrate World Oceans Day by getting up close to some of our local marine life

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf highlights the region’s close connection to the Pacific Ocean and the importance of protecting it. This weekend (Saturday, June 6), they're waiving admission fees for visitors.

"If there are free days like this, or maybe there's economic barriers that they don't have as many chances to see what's in the ocean, and this may be a first step to bring that connection," said Ally Aplin, the center's programs manager.

Guests of all ages can meet animals from the Santa Barbara Channel, explore interactive exhibits, and connect with local organizations working to protect and study our ocean.

Aplin described the day as “an opportunity for the Santa Barbara community to come together and spark collective action to protect our ocean and support a healthier future for our local marine ecosystems and coastal communities”.

It is a chance to appreciate the role our oceans play, Aplin added.

"It's important that people realize that even if they are inland or they don't live right here on the coast that the ocean provides them over half of the oxygen that they breathe, it provides them all the seafood that they enjoy, it provides with a temperate climate here in California that we rely on so much," she said.

The Sea Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.