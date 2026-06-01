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California Coast News

Celebrate World Oceans Day by getting up close to some of our local marine life

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf highlights the region’s close connection to the Pacific Ocean and the importance of protecting it, and will be offering free admission on World Oceans Day on June 6
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf highlights the region’s close connection to the Pacific Ocean and the importance of protecting it.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Sterns Wharf is waiving admission charges on Saturday, June 6, as part of World Oceans Day.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf highlights the region’s close connection to the Pacific Ocean and the importance of protecting it. This weekend (Saturday, June 6), they're waiving admission fees for visitors.

"If there are free days like this, or maybe there's economic barriers that they don't have as many chances to see what's in the ocean, and this may be a first step to bring that connection," said Ally Aplin, the center's programs manager.

Guests of all ages can meet animals from the Santa Barbara Channel, explore interactive exhibits, and connect with local organizations working to protect and study our ocean. 

Aplin described the day as “an opportunity for the Santa Barbara community to come together and spark collective action to protect our ocean and support a healthier future for our local marine ecosystems and coastal communities”. 

It is a chance to appreciate the role our oceans play, Aplin added.

"It's important that people realize that even if they are inland or they don't live right here on the coast that the ocean provides them over half of the oxygen that they breathe, it provides them all the seafood that they enjoy, it provides with a temperate climate here in California that we rely on so much," she said.

The Sea Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday