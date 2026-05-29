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Frasier star Kelsey Grammer helps administration promote new investment accounts for kids

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:27 PM PDT
Frasier actor Kelsey Grammar joined Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at Rustico Restaurant in Oak Park on Friday for an event promoting the new so-called 'Trump Accounts'.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer joined Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at Rustico Restaurant in Oak Park on Friday for an event promoting the new so-called 'Trump Accounts'.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessett paid a visit to Ventura County Friday as part of a tour to promote the Trump administration’s new so-called 'Trump Accounts' for kids.

It was an unlikely venue for a press conference with a member of Trump’s cabinet — a small Italian restaurant just over the border of Ventura County. After three hours of waiting, it was Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer who greeted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in front of a room filled with invited small business owners and Trump faithful.

Bessent didn’t take questions, apart from the ones read by Grammer. They are here to promote the new so-called 'Trump Accounts', billed as a way to help teach children financial literacy. It’s an investment account linked to the stock market, to which the Trump administration say they’ll contribute $1000 dollars to an eligible child born during his second term.

Grammer, 71, said he had already signed up his 8-month-old youngest son for one of the accounts. Secretary Bessent also met for a closed-door discussion with local entrepreneurs and community leaders to "hear about how they are benefiting from the Working Families Tax Cuts Act to grow their businesses and the local economy".

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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday