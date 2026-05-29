Frasier star Kelsey Grammer helps administration promote new investment accounts for kids

It was an unlikely venue for a press conference with a member of Trump’s cabinet — a small Italian restaurant just over the border of Ventura County. After three hours of waiting, it was Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer who greeted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in front of a room filled with invited small business owners and Trump faithful.

Bessent didn’t take questions, apart from the ones read by Grammer. They are here to promote the new so-called 'Trump Accounts', billed as a way to help teach children financial literacy. It’s an investment account linked to the stock market, to which the Trump administration say they’ll contribute $1000 dollars to an eligible child born during his second term.

Grammer, 71, said he had already signed up his 8-month-old youngest son for one of the accounts. Secretary Bessent also met for a closed-door discussion with local entrepreneurs and community leaders to "hear about how they are benefiting from the Working Families Tax Cuts Act to grow their businesses and the local economy".