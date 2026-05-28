Top government, political, business leaders set to visit Ventura County for economic conference

Some of America’s top government and business leaders are headed to Ventura County this week for a conference on the state of the nation’s economy and the potential for future growth.

Friday’s event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley is called the Reagan National Economic Forum.

Among those set to be on hand are Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

Some political leaders are also taking part, including Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Corporate leaders are also participating, with the chairman of JPMorgan Chase and the chairman of Home Depot scheduled to be on hand.

Because of the forum, the Presidential Library will be closed to the public on Friday.