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Top government, political, business leaders set to visit Ventura County for economic conference

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2026 at 9:40 AM PDT
The 2022 Reagan National Defense Forum will take place December 2-3 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent are among those set to attend the Reagan National Economic Forum in Simi Valley.

Some of America’s top government and business leaders are headed to Ventura County this week for a conference on the state of the nation’s economy and the potential for future growth.

Friday’s event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley is called the Reagan National Economic Forum.

Among those set to be on hand are Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

Some political leaders are also taking part, including Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Corporate leaders are also participating, with the chairman of JPMorgan Chase and the chairman of Home Depot scheduled to be on hand.

Because of the forum, the Presidential Library will be closed to the public on Friday.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsronald reagan presidential librarysimi valleyreagan library
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco