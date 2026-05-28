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California Coast News

Legislators demand documents for the restart of the Santa Barbara County oil pipeline

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:05 PM PDT
A large offshore oil platform is seen off the California coast. Populated areas and mountains are seen in the distance.
Flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Congressman Salud Carbajal and Sen. Adam Schiff want to see correspondence between Sable Offshore Corporation and the federal government.

Some legislators have fired a new salvo in the controversial restart of some oil production operations in Santa Barbara County. It’s the latest effort in the fight against Sable Offshore Corporation's resumption of operations.

Sable owns the pipeline, which ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, causing a 140,000-gallon oil spill.

The company tried to get approval from state regulators to restart the repaired pipeline, but those efforts stalled. The company turned to the federal government, but those efforts hit legal roadblocks.

The Trump administration then used a 1950s-era law that allows the federal government to bypass normal regulations for the production of essential materials during national emergencies. The pipeline resumed operation in March.

In a letter to Sable, Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara and U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff say invoking the Defense Production Act is a misuse of the federal law. They are raising questions about the company’s financial contributions to political action groups, which they say supported President Trump’s election campaigns.

The letter demands access to communications between the company and the federal government related to the restart.

Environmental groups have raised questions about the safety of the pipeline, which is moving an estimated 50,000 barrels of oil a day.

Despite several legal challenges, the pipeline is continuing to move oil from its three oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coastline.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsoil pipelineoil project
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco