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Despite a difficult outlook, Santa Barbara tourism remains buoyant

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 28, 2026 at 2:51 PM PDT
Despite a decline in international tourism, Visit Santa Barbara is giving an optimistic outlook for tourism in the city
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Despite a decline in international tourism, Visit Santa Barbara is giving an optimistic outlook for tourism in the city

It’s a multi-billion-dollar boost to the local economy.

The outlook for the hospitality industry in Santa Barbara is positive, despite a downturn in international visitors.

"International visitation is important to Santa Barbara, but it is a smaller percentage of our business mix and represents about 15% of the total number of visitors," said Kathy Janega-Dyke, CEO of Visit Santa Barbara.

During their annual meeting on Wednesday, she said that despite a flat start, there’s cause for optimism, especially with a summer of sport.

"We're forecasting another strong summer tourism season," she told KCLU. "We're trying to leverage the World Cup as much as possible, and we're very fortunate because we are hosting two FIFA teams for a training basis. One is the Austrian team, and one is the Qatar team."
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday