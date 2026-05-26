Experts assessing damage caused by the Santa Rosa Island wildfire

Firefighters are mopping up a wildfire that's charred more than a third of the land on one of the Channel Islands.

The Santa Rosa Island fire has been burning since May 15, when a boat crashed onto the island. The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

It’s the largest brush fire so far this year in the state.

The big concern is about potential impacts on some of the rare wildlife and plants on the 53,000-acre island. Experts are just now starting to get a look at what happened to the island's unique natural resources.

Most of a Torrey Pine tree grove, one of only two in the world, apparently survived. And, a historic lighthouse also made it through the fire.

The island remains closed to the public indefinitely.