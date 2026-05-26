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California Coast News

Experts assessing damage caused by the Santa Rosa Island wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 26, 2026 at 4:44 PM PDT
Crews work to restore landscape damaged by bulldozers as they cut fire lines to stop the Santa Rosa Island Fire.
National Park Service
Crews work to restore landscape damaged by bulldozers as they cut fire lines to stop the Santa Rosa Island Fire.

The 18,000+ acre wildfire is now 97% contained.

Firefighters are mopping up a wildfire that's charred more than a third of the land on one of the Channel Islands.

The Santa Rosa Island fire has been burning since May 15, when a boat crashed onto the island. The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

It’s the largest brush fire so far this year in the state.

The big concern is about potential impacts on some of the rare wildlife and plants on the 53,000-acre island. Experts are just now starting to get a look at what happened to the island's unique natural resources.

Most of a Torrey Pine tree grove, one of only two in the world, apparently survived. And, a historic lighthouse also made it through the fire.

The island remains closed to the public indefinitely.
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california coast newscal coast newswildfirebrush fire threatsanta rosa islandchannel islands
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco