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Could it be a bumper year for strawberry crops in Ventura County?

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 26, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
90% of the strawberries in the US come from California
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Ninety percent of the strawberries in the U.S. come from California.

About 90% of American strawberries are grown in California.

Oxnard and Santa Maria are some of the main strawberry-growing regions in the country.

"Ninety percent of strawberries in the U.S. are produced out of California," explained Erin Mittelstaedt, CEO of the Fruit Guys. "It's a lot of local economy it's supporting, a lot of small farmers that it's supporting. It's a really important commodity in the California growing region."

She added that the crop can vary in taste and size every year.

"Microclimates, soil, and weather can really affect it. But I think the biggest thing that we see in tasting strawberries and what makes them different is really the different varieties," said Mittelstaedt. "We all probably think of a strawberry as just a strawberry, but there's actually thousands of different varieties. They have different colors, different sizes, and they hold up better than others; some have to be eaten right away. So there are local climate changes that affect it, but I think that variety is also a big impact [on taste]."
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday