Two arrested on burglary charges in Santa Barbara County brushfire evacuation zone

Two Kern County residents have been arrested following a burglary in a brush fire evacuation zone in Santa Barbara County.

Dozens of people received evacuation orders in the Cuyama Valley last week because of the 900 acre Foothill Fire.

On Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies received reports of a burglary in progress on Schaeffer Road in Cuyama. It was in the evacuation zone. Deputies and CHP officers responding to the scene discovered someone had entered a garage on the property.

They launched a search of the area, and found a man and a woman from Taft, along with some burglary tools. They were arrested on multiple charges related to the burglary, as well as on drug-related charges.

Meanwhile, as of 11 a.m. Saturday morning, containment of the Foothill Fire has grown to 50%. Evacuation orders and warnings for the fire have been cancelled.

