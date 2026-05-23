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California Coast News

Two arrested on burglary charges in Santa Barbara County brushfire evacuation zone

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 23, 2026 at 11:02 AM PDT
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials at the scene of the Foothill Fire in the Cuyama Valley.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials at the scene of the Foothill Fire in the Cuyama Valley.

Two Kern County residents have been arrested following a burglary in a brush fire evacuation zone in Santa Barbara County.

Dozens of people received evacuation orders in the Cuyama Valley last week because of the 900 acre Foothill Fire.

On Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies received reports of a burglary in progress on Schaeffer Road in Cuyama. It was in the evacuation zone. Deputies and CHP officers responding to the scene discovered someone had entered a garage on the property.

They launched a search of the area, and found a man and a woman from Taft, along with some burglary tools. They were arrested on multiple charges related to the burglary, as well as on drug-related charges.

Meanwhile, as of 11 a.m. Saturday morning, containment of the Foothill Fire has grown to 50%. Evacuation orders and warnings for the fire have been cancelled.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newscuyama valleyburglarsbrush fire threat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco