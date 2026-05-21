Time to go 'batty' in Santa Barbara County

Bats may get a bad press, but they’re an important part of the ecosystem.

"The bats, all 600 of them, feed off of mosquitoes and gnats and other flying insects," explained Julie McDonald from the Neal Taylor Nature Center.

The non-profit, which is at Lake Cachuma, is welcoming back hundreds of migratory bats with weekly talks and opportunities to see them at dusk.

"The bats are California Myotis, and they are amazingly small bats. They're about one and a half to two inches long, but when they fly, they have a wingspan of about six to nine inches, and they come back once the weather starts warming up and get ready to have their pups," said McDonald.