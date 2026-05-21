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Time to go 'batty' in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 21, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Going Batty consists of weekly talks and observation of hundreds of native bats at Neal Taylor Nature Center
Neal Taylor Nature Center
'Going Batty' consists of weekly talks and observation of hundreds of native bats at Neal Taylor Nature Center at Lake Cachuma.

A series of weekly talks and observations of hundreds of native migratory bats is returning to a non-profit nature center in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Bats may get a bad press, but they’re an important part of the ecosystem.

"The bats, all 600 of them, feed off of mosquitoes and gnats and other flying insects," explained Julie McDonald from the Neal Taylor Nature Center.

The non-profit, which is at Lake Cachuma, is welcoming back hundreds of migratory bats with weekly talks and opportunities to see them at dusk.

"The bats are California Myotis, and they are amazingly small bats. They're about one and a half to two inches long, but when they fly, they have a wingspan of about six to nine inches, and they come back once the weather starts warming up and get ready to have their pups," said McDonald.

The program, called Going Batty, starts Friday evening and runs on weekends through the start of September.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday