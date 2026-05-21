Slumping revenues prompt Santa Barbara County to issue more than 80 layoff notices

More than 80 Santa Barbara County workers have received layoff notices, as the county tries to grapple with the impacts of slumping revenue.

The majority of those receiving notices are health and social services workers.

The county is looking at a proposed $1.64 billion budget for the new fiscal year, which is down 2.9% from the current year. The county has been impacted by reductions in federal and state funding, as well as expected slumps in revenue as a result of the economy.

Some of the 84 employees who have received layoff notices may be able to apply for other vacant positions with the county. The county is planning to hold job fairs to help those impacted by the layoffs.