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Following nationwide search, Santa Barbara County picks new CEO

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 20, 2026 at 5:06 PM PDT
Santa Barbara County has picked current Bolder County, Colorado County Administrator Jana Petersen as its new CEO.
Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County has picked current Bolder County, Colorado County Administrator Jana Petersen as its new CEO.

Current Boulder County, Colorado Administrator Jana Petersen will fill the post.

Santa Barbara County has named its new Chief Executive Officer. Jana Peterson has been selected as the county’s new CEO.

Peterson is currently County Administrator for Boulder County, Colorado. She’s been on that post since 2020. Petersen served as the county’s public information officer and then became the city of Boulder’s Assistant City Manager. In 2005, she returned to the county and worked her way up to become the county’s first-ever County Administrator.

Peterson was chosen for her new role by Santa Barbara County Supervisors following a nationwide search. The board still has to approve her contract.

It’s expected she’ll take over her new post in August. Peterson will replace Mona Miyasato, who is retiring after serving as Santa Barbara County’s CEO for nearly 13 years.
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california coast newscal coast newssanta barbara county supervisors
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco