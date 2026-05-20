Following nationwide search, Santa Barbara County picks new CEO

Santa Barbara County has named its new Chief Executive Officer. Jana Peterson has been selected as the county’s new CEO.

Peterson is currently County Administrator for Boulder County, Colorado. She’s been on that post since 2020. Petersen served as the county’s public information officer and then became the city of Boulder’s Assistant City Manager. In 2005, she returned to the county and worked her way up to become the county’s first-ever County Administrator.

Peterson was chosen for her new role by Santa Barbara County Supervisors following a nationwide search. The board still has to approve her contract.

It’s expected she’ll take over her new post in August. Peterson will replace Mona Miyasato, who is retiring after serving as Santa Barbara County’s CEO for nearly 13 years.