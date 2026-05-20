Firefighters say full containment of Ventura County's Sandy Fire will take days

Firefighters are making progress in efforts to contain the Sandy Fire , which started on Monday in Simi Valley. They say full containment is still days away.

The fire prompted a huge response from around the state, with hundreds of firefighters aided by helicopters and air tankers.

Weather conditions and rugged terrain aren't making containment easy.

"We're talking over two square miles of land," said Andrew Dowd, with the Ventura County Fire Department.

"We need to fly it with infrared sensing aircraft, or drones, to identify hot spots, and then send in firefighters to do the hard work of uncovering those hot spots, and mopping them up. We will be here for days to get that effort done."

Dowd said that while there are reports that the fire was accidental, it’s too soon to say for sure, and the investigation remains open.