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Firefighters say full containment of Ventura County's Sandy Fire will take days

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:48 PM PDT
A Sandy Fire flareup in a small park between some homes in eastern Ventura County Tuesday afternoon.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A Sandy Fire flareup in a small park between some homes in eastern Ventura County Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters are making progress, but weather conditions and rugged terrain present challenges.

Firefighters are making progress in efforts to contain the Sandy Fire, which started on Monday in Simi Valley. They say full containment is still days away.

The fire prompted a huge response from around the state, with hundreds of firefighters aided by helicopters and air tankers.

Weather conditions and rugged terrain aren't making containment easy.

"We're talking over two square miles of land," said Andrew Dowd, with the Ventura County Fire Department.

"We need to fly it with infrared sensing aircraft, or drones, to identify hot spots, and then send in firefighters to do the hard work of uncovering those hot spots, and mopping them up. We will be here for days to get that effort done."

Dowd said that while there are reports that the fire was accidental, it’s too soon to say for sure, and the investigation remains open.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssimi valley firebrush fire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco