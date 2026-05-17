Two rescued after being trapped by ocean against cliff on Santa Barbara County coastline
It happened Sunday afternoon is Isla Vista. The pair escaped with minor injuries.
Two people were rescued after they were trapped by surf up against some cliffs in Santa Barbara County.
It happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday, in Isla Vista. Santa Barbara County firefighters rigged a rope system, and a boat in the rescue effort. They also launched a drone to help in the rescue.
The two were hoisted to safety. They suffered minor injuries, but didn't need hospital treatment.