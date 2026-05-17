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California Coast News

Two rescued after being trapped by ocean against cliff on Santa Barbara County coastline

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 17, 2026 at 4:02 PM PDT
Two people were rescued after they became trapped by the surf on Santa Barbara County's coastline Sunday.
Two rescued

It happened Sunday afternoon is Isla Vista. The pair escaped with minor injuries.

Two people were rescued after they were trapped by surf up against some cliffs in Santa Barbara County.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday, in Isla Vista. Santa Barbara County firefighters rigged a rope system, and a boat in the rescue effort. They also launched a drone to help in the rescue.

The two were hoisted to safety. They suffered minor injuries, but didn't need hospital treatment.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco