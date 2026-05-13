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Concert by talented young musicians is being held in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM PDT
Santa Barbara Symphony Youth Ensemble is holding a free Spring Finale Concert at the Lobero on May 24.
Santa Barbara Symphony
Santa Barbara Symphony Youth Ensemble is holding a free Spring Finale Concert at the Lobero on May 24.

The Santa Barbara Symphony Youth Ensembles will perform at the Lobero Theater on Sunday, May 24.

They are the next generation of musical artists. The Santa Barbara Symphony Youth Ensembles will stage a free concert at the Lobero Theater.

"It's the culmination of a season full of musical learning and collaboration and connection for our students," said Marie Hebert, Director of Education for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Hebert added that the young musicians are getting to showcase their years of dedication to learning and growing.

"We have over a hundred young musicians in the Youth Ensembles program across three orchestra levels. I think our youngest is in second grade, all the way up to our graduating seniors. They're so excited to share the music they've been practicing. We provide need-based scholarships for tuition fees and free instrument loans, private lessons to students with financial need."

The concert is at the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, May 24, at 4 p.m.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday