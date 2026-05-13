Concert by talented young musicians is being held in Santa Barbara

They are the next generation of musical artists. The Santa Barbara Symphony Youth Ensembles will stage a free concert at the Lobero Theater.

"It's the culmination of a season full of musical learning and collaboration and connection for our students," said Marie Hebert, Director of Education for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Hebert added that the young musicians are getting to showcase their years of dedication to learning and growing.

"We have over a hundred young musicians in the Youth Ensembles program across three orchestra levels. I think our youngest is in second grade, all the way up to our graduating seniors. They're so excited to share the music they've been practicing. We provide need-based scholarships for tuition fees and free instrument loans, private lessons to students with financial need."

The concert is at the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, May 24, at 4 p.m.