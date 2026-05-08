NPR for the California Coast.

2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's Broadway, but in your backyard

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
A new seasons of touring Broadway shows have been announced for Thousand Oaks
Evan Zimmerman
/
Hadestown
A new season of touring Broadway shows has been announced for Thousand Oaks. Shows include Hadestown, seen here.

A new season of theater shows has been announced for Thousand Oaks.

Imagine getting to go to Broadway to see a show, but without the airfare and with much easier parking.

"It's an opportunity to get a little Broadway right in your own backyard. I mean, it sounds like very cliche, but it's the truth," said Craig Aikman, from the American Theater Guild.

The new season of shows at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center includes a show that won eight Tony Awards, including best musical, on Broadway.

"We have Hadestown, which is life-changing," said Aikman. "We have The Bodyguard, which is based on the 1992 hit film. And then we have The Beautiful Noise...who doesn't love Neil Diamond? And this is the perfect show to experience him. And then speaking of iconic, we have the Carpenters' Songbook, which is a live celebration about the Carpenters, which are from the area."
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday