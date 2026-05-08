It's Broadway, but in your backyard

Imagine getting to go to Broadway to see a show, but without the airfare and with much easier parking.

"It's an opportunity to get a little Broadway right in your own backyard. I mean, it sounds like very cliche, but it's the truth," said Craig Aikman, from the American Theater Guild.

The new season of shows at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center includes a show that won eight Tony Awards, including best musical, on Broadway.

"We have Hadestown, which is life-changing," said Aikman. "We have The Bodyguard, which is based on the 1992 hit film. And then we have The Beautiful Noise...who doesn't love Neil Diamond? And this is the perfect show to experience him. And then speaking of iconic, we have the Carpenters' Songbook, which is a live celebration about the Carpenters, which are from the area."